Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £32,654.34 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,633.86).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deliveroo alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Adam Miller sold 40,500 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £36,855 ($44,732.37).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £42,819.76 ($51,972.04).

LON ROO opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.01. Deliveroo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.82).

Several research firms recently commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 187 ($2.27) to GBX 94 ($1.14) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.