Insider Selling: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Sells £2,487,524.30 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,019,206.58).
EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,285 ($27.73) on Friday. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,266 ($27.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($44.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,630.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,970.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.
Experian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
