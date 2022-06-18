Insider Selling: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Sells £2,487,524.30 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,019,206.58).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,285 ($27.73) on Friday. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,266 ($27.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($44.77). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,630.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,970.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25.

Get Experian alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.18) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.52) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,316 ($40.25).

Experian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.