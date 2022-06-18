Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$211.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFC. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE IFC opened at C$176.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$179.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$31.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$158.00 and a 52-week high of C$190.48.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.8100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

