Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires Shares of 96 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $319.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.46 and a 200 day moving average of $399.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

