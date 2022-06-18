Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

