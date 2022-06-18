Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $54,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,904,000.

IWM opened at $165.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

