Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,177,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,031. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

