Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.27

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.27 and traded as low as C$24.78. Interfor shares last traded at C$25.22, with a volume of 349,945 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.22.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 6.0799998 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, with a total value of C$100,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,572.02.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

