Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.95 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.04). 119,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 212,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.05).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.68. The company has a market capitalization of £283.21 million and a PE ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

