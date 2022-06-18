Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.31. 6,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.