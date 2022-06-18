Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.13. 325,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 68,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.