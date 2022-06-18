Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.13. 325,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 68,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

