Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $16.95 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.