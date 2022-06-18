Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Down 5.2%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 163,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 132,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.