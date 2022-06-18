Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

