Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.69. 82,602,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,650,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

