Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Stake Raised by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises 2.5% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,124,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99.

