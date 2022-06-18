Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Shares Down 3.3%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 114,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,471% from the average session volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,308,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,788,000 after purchasing an additional 248,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

