Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 434.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

RFG stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.11 and a 12 month high of $246.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.74.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

