Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Shares Down 3.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.71 and last traded at $46.79. 4,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.
