Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $441.99

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.99 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 460.70 ($5.59). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 449.10 ($5.45), with a volume of 1,760,123 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 469.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.86), for a total transaction of £36,249.15 ($43,997.03). Also, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £64,623.65 ($78,436.28). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,951 shares of company stock worth $351,471,113.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

