Investec Upgrades Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 470 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 520 ($6.31) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $491.67.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

