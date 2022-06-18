ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0222

ION (ION) traded 145.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $307,996.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00078869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00055872 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00245111 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,754,877 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,877 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

