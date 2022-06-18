IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.16

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.16 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.42). IQE shares last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.39), with a volume of 2,002,298 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 43 ($0.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £259.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($91,030.46).

IQE Company Profile (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

