IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.80.

NYSE IQV opened at $196.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average is $235.15.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

