IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.