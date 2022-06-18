iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after purchasing an additional 168,078 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,282,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,066. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

