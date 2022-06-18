iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.79

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 220482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

