iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

