iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $65.09. 905,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 684,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.