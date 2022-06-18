iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Lessened by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.