iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,782 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45.

