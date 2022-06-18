iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after buying an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after buying an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. 1,610,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.83.

