iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 12.0% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

ESGU stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

