iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

