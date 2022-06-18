iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 582,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.