iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,667,542. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

