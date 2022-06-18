iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 406,628 shares.The stock last traded at $120.18 and had previously closed at $124.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.73.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.