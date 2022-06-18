iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,434,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 253,020 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.