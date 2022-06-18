iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

