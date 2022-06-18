iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Cut by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $62.44. 358,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,896. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

