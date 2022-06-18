iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

