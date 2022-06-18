iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Cut by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,166,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,803. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

