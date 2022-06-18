iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 2.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYJ. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,865,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000.

BATS IYJ traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 136,034 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

