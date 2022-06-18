Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Isoray shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 301,593 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

