ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

ISSDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

ISSDY opened at $8.03 on Monday. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

