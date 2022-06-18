Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.47

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.47 and traded as low as $6.52. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 158,018 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVPAF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

