Ixcoin Price Hits $0.0084 (IXC)

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 67% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded 86.3% lower against the dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $179,223.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,264,773 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

