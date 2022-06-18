Jefferies Financial Group Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $400.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $513.63.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $332.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12-month low of $329.65 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

