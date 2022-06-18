JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €18.74 ($19.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.45. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($17.14) and a 52 week high of €69.00 ($71.88).

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

