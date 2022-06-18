JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNGBY. Cheuvreux downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.58.

GNGBY stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.10. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

